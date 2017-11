Nov 21 (Reuters) - AMER SPORTS OYJ:

* ‍AMER SPORTS SIGNED A EUR 200 MILLION AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO 2014 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* ‍FACILITY OF EUR 200 MILLION REPLACING PREVIOUS RCF IS MEANT FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​

* ‍FACILITY HAS AN EXTENSION OPTION OF 1+1 YEARS​

* ‍COORDINATORS FOR TRANSACTION WERE OP CORPORATE BANK PLC AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED.​