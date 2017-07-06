BRIEF-Ameresco Inc enters into an amendment to its third amended and restated bank credit facility with Bank Of America

July 6 (Reuters) - Ameresco Inc:

* Ameresco Inc - on June 29, 2017, Ameresco Inc entered into an amendment to its third amended and restated bank credit facility with Bank Of America

* Ameresco - amendment increases amount of revolving commitment by lenders under credit facility by $15 million to an aggregate of $75 million

* Ameresco Inc - amendment also amends financial covenants to require a ratio of total funded debt to EBITDA of less than 2.75 to 1.00 through maturity Source text: (bit.ly/2uNfWtd) Further company coverage: