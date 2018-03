March 6 (Reuters) - Ameresco Inc:

* AMERESCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MILLION TO $800 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52

* QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES A BENEFIT OF $14 MILLION OR $0.30 PER DILUTED SHARE RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: