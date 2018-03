Feb 28 (Reuters) - America First Multifamily Investors Lp :

* AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P. REPORTS 37.7% INCREASE IN FOURTH QUARTER 2017 REVENUES

* Q4 NET INCOME PER UNIT $0.23

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED ABOUT $6.0 MILLION, OR 37.7%, TO $21.9 MILLION IN Q4 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: