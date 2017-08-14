BRIEF-American Airlines, Trustee enters into a note purchase agreement

Aug 14 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc
* American Airlines Inc - on August 14, 2017, American Airlines Inc, Trustee entered into a note purchase agreement
* American Airlines - note purchase agreement provides for future issuance by American of equipment note in aggregate principal amount of $796.9 million
* American Airlines Inc - pursuant to agreement, Trustee to enter into participation agreement substantially in form of form of participation agreement