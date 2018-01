Jan 17 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS SEES 2018 SALES OF ABOUT $7 BILLION - SEC FILING ‍​

* AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ADJUSTED. FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT 5 PERCENT OF SALES Source text: (bit.ly/2EOVUni)