BRIEF-American Eagle Expects Q4 Gross Margin To Be Below Last Year

Dec 6 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc:

* AMERICAN EAGLE - EXPECTS ABOUT 2% TO 3% GROWTH IN COMP STORE SALES NEXT YEAR - CONF CALL

* AMERICAN EAGLE- DECLINE IN INCENTIVE COMP EXPENSE, TIMING DIFFERENCE IN ADVERTISING EXPENSE IN Q3 2017 VERSUS LAST YEAR ARE CONTRIBUTORS TO Q3 SG&A FALL

* AMERICAN EAGLE- EXPECTS Q4 GROSS MARGIN TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW LAST YEAR -CONF CALL

* AMERICAN EAGLE- EXPECTS MARKDOWNS IN PROMOTIONAL ENVIRONMENT TO REMAIN CONSISTENT IN Q4 WITH LAST YEAR -CONF CALL

* AMERICAN EAGLE- EXPECTS RECENT POSITIVE TRENDS OR SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENTS TO CARRY INTO AND CONTINUE INTO FY 2018, EXCEPT FOR GROSS MARGINS -CONF CALL

* AMERICAN EAGLE- LOWER MERCH MARGINS DUE TO HIGHER PROMOTION DOLLARS YOY, HIGHER WAREHOUSING COST ON BETTER ONLINE SALES LED TO Q3 GM PRESSURE -CONF CALL