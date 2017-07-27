BRIEF-American Electric Power reports Q2 revenue $3.6 bln vs $3.9 bln

July 27 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc
* Qtrly revenue $3.6 billion versus $3.9 billion
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Reaffirms full-year earnings guidance
* Reaffirms FY 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 operating earnings per share $0.75
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Estimated EPS on a GAAP basis $3.80 to $4.00 in 2017
* FY operating EPS guidance $3.55 to $3.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: