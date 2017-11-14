BRIEF-American Electric qtrly ‍loss per share $0.13​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - American Electric Technologies Inc :

* American Electric Technologies Inc - ‍AETI announced revenue for quarter of $13.3 million, up 52% from $8.7 million reported in Q3 of 2016​

* American Electric Technologies - ‍during quarter, company’s business operations in Houston and Beaumont Texas were adversely impacted by hurricane Harvey​

* American Electric Technologies Inc - ‍negative revenue impact of $2.5 million in quarter due to hurricanes​

* American Electric Technologies Inc qtrly ‍loss per share $0.13​

* American Electric Technologies Inc - ‍company reported quarter ending backlog of $23.5 million, up 3% from $22.7 reported at end of Q2 of 2017​