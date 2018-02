Feb 7 (Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Co :

* AMERICAN EQUITY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING - ‍IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS A REDUCTION OF NET INCOME FOR QUARTER OF $35.9 MILLION, OR $0.40 PER SHARE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: