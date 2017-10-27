BRIEF-American Express enters agreement for issuance of notes

Oct 27 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* Says on Oct 23, entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.200% notes due Oct 30, 2020‍​

* Says also entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $500 million aggregate amount of floating rate notes due October 30, 2020

* Says ‍also entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.000% notes due October 30, 2024​

* Says ‍securities will be issued pursuant to senior debt indenture, dated as of Aug 1, 2007, between co and Bank Of New York Mellon​