BRIEF-American Express enters agreement for issuance of notes
October 27, 2017 / 7:30 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-American Express enters agreement for issuance of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* Says on Oct 23, entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.200% notes due Oct 30, 2020‍​

* Says also entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $500 million aggregate amount of floating rate notes due October 30, 2020

* Says ‍also entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.000% notes due October 30, 2024​

* Says ‍securities will be issued pursuant to senior debt indenture, dated as of Aug 1, 2007, between co and Bank Of New York Mellon​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yPMIQb) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
