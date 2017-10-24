BRIEF-American Express incoming CEO Squeri to get annual base salary of $1.5 mln - SEC filing

Oct 24 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* American Express Co - Incoming CEO Stephen Squeri will receive an annual base salary of $1.5 million - SEC filing

* American Express - Incoming CEO Stephen Squeri will be eligible to earn an annual cash incentive award of $4.5 million

* American Express - Squeri will also be eligible to annual long-term incentive award of restricted stock units and stock options with a value of $10.2 million

* American Express - In addition, Squeri will be awarded performance-vesting options on oct 31, 2017 with a grant date fair value of $4.5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2gFXn8O) Further company coverage: