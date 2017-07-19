FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-American Express' Q2 EPS $1.47
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-American Express' Q2 EPS $1.47

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* American Express reports second quarter EPS of $1.47; reflecting higher revenues, strong credit quality and operating expense discipline

* American Express Co - ‍second-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.3 billion, up 1 percent from $8.2 billion a year ago​

* American Express Co - qtrly ‍consolidated provisions for losses were $584 million, up 26 percent from $463 million a year ago​

* At quarter end, return on average equity (roe) was 21.7 percent, down from 26.4 percent a year ago

* American Express Co - global commercial services reported second-quarter net income of $500 million, down 13 percent from $576 million a year ago

* American Express Co - U.S. Consumer services reported second-quarter net income of $440 million, down 59 percent from $1.1 billion a year ago

* Qtrly consolidated expenses were $5.8 billion, up 21 percent from $4.8 billion last year

* American Express Co - global merchant services reported second-quarter net income of $430 million, up 15 percent from $373 million a year ago

* American Express Co - international consumer and network services reported second-quarter net income of $209 million, down 8 percent

* American Express Co - confident that we will deliver earnings per share between $5.60 and $5.80 in 2017

* In quarter, "adjusted card member spending was up 8 percent"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (amex.co/2vDCDk3) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.