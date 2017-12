BRIEF-American Express reports card member loans stats for November

Dec 15 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE – PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PERCENT AT NOV END VERSUS 1.8 PERCENT AT OCT END

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO - USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL WAS 1.3 PERCENT AT NOV END VERSUS 1.3 PERCENT AT OCT END

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO - U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.2 PERCENT AT NOV END VERSUS 1.1 PERCENT AT OCT END

* AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.6 PERCENT AT NOV END VERSUS 1.6 PERCENT AT OCT END Source text: (bit.ly/2BsgwDF) Further company coverage: