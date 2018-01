BRIEF-American Express Sees FY 2017 EPS To Be Below $5.80-$5.90 Guidance Range

Jan 3 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* SAYS ‍ESTIMATE OVERALL IMPACTS OF TAX ACT WILL REDUCE EARNINGS FOR Q4 OF 2017 BY APPROXIMATELY $2.4 BILLION​

* SAYS EXPECT TO REPORT A NET LOSS FOR Q4 OF 2017​

* SAYS IMPACTS OF TAX ACT IN Q4 WILL REDUCE CO‘S REGULATORY CAPITAL AND OUR CAPITAL RATIOS - SEC FILING

* SAYS DUE TO IMPACTS OF TAX ACT, SEES FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BELOW $5.80 TO $5.90 GUIDANCE RANGE - SEC FILING

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.85 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS ‍BEGINNING IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES AN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN LOW TWENTIES BEFORE DISCRETE TAX ITEMS​

* SAYS ‍LOWER CORPORATE RATE FROM TAX ACT IS EXPECTED TO BE A "SIGNIFICANT ONGOING BENEFIT" TO CO