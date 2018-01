BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent Coreceives Letter From U.S.SEC

Jan 22 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent:

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - ON JANUARY 16, CORECEIVED A LETTER FROM STAFF OF THE U.S.SEC STATING THAT IT IS CONDUCTING AN INVESTIGATION

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - SEC LETTER ENCLOSED A SUBPOENA THAT REQUESTS PRODUCTION BY COMPANY OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS AND COMMUNICATIONS - SEC FILING‍​

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - SUBPOENA REQUESTS PRODUCTION OF ‍​DOCUMENTS INCLUDING THOSE RELATED TO CO'S COMMUNICATIONS,DEALS WITH SILVER BAY REALTY TRUST Source text: (bit.ly/2Dyw1vR) Further company coverage: