Sept 26 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent

* American Homes 4 Rent provides an update on the impact of Hurricanes Harvey & Irma

* American Homes 4 Rent - ‍Company’s current assessment is that approximately 150 homes have sustained major damage​

* American Homes 4 Rent - Estimates that total amount company will be responsible to pay as a result of hurricanes is approximately $10 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: