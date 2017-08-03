BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent Q2 $0.22 per FFO share​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent:

* American Homes 4 Rent reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue $237 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Homes 4 Rent qtrly ‍$0.22 per FFO share​

* American Homes 4 Rent - ‍core NOI on our total portfolio increased 9.0% to $131.7 million for Q2 of 2017, compared to $120.9 million for Q2 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: