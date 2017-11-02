BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent reports third quarter financial results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent
* American Homes 4 Rent reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $246.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $247.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Homes 4 Rent - Harvey, Irma impacted certain properties in Houston, Florida & southeast markets, resulting in charges of $10.1 million during quarter
* American Homes 4 Rent - core funds from operations attributable to common share and unit holders for Q3 was $79.4 million, or $0.25 per FFO share and unit
* American Homes 4 Rent - adj FFO attributable to common share and unit holders for Q3 of 2017 was $65.8 million, or $0.20 per FFO share and unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: