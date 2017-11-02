FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent reports third quarter financial results
November 2, 2017 / 9:51 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent reports third quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent

* American Homes 4 Rent reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $246.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $247.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Homes 4 Rent - Harvey, Irma impacted certain properties in Houston, Florida & southeast markets, resulting in charges of $10.1 million during quarter​

* American Homes 4 Rent - ‍core funds from operations attributable to common share and unit holders for Q3 was $79.4 million, or $0.25 per FFO share and unit​

* American Homes 4 Rent - ‍adj FFO attributable to common share and unit holders for Q3 of 2017 was $65.8 million, or $0.20 per FFO share and unit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

