Dec 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd:

* AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR CO INC SAYS CONFIRMED RUPTURE OF TAKATA AIRBAG INFLATOR IN BATON ROUGE, LA

* AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR SAYS RUPTURED TAKATA INFLATOR FOUND IN VEHICLE DURING INSPECTION WAS NOT THE ORIGINAL INFLATOR INSTALLED IN THE 2004 HONDA CIVIC Further company coverage: