Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP - ‍Entered branding agreement with Wyndham Hotel Group​

* American Hotel Income Properties - ‍To rebrand 44 hotels in rail hotel portfolio under Wyndham’s Baymont Inn and Suites, travelodge, super 8 brands​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: