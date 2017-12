Dec 28 (Reuters) - American Lorain Corp:

* AMERICAN LORAIN CORPORATION HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR FINANCING

* AMERICAN LORAIN-ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE DEAL IN WHICH YI LI, BEILI ZHU TO INVEST $1.275 MILLION IN CO FOR 7.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: