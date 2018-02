BRIEF-American Midstream Enters Definitive Agreement To Sell Refined Products Terminals

Feb 20 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp:

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM ENTERS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - DEAL FOR ‍FOR APPROXIMATELY $138.5 MILLION IN CASH​

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM- ‍SALE OF REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALLING BUSINESS TO DKGP ENERGY TERMINALS, A JV OF DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS & GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍ANTICIPATES WILL ALSO EXECUTE SALES OF ADDITIONAL TERMINAL ASSETS