2 months ago
BRIEF-American Midstream reports notice of binding open season for crude oil deliveries
#Regulatory News
June 26, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-American Midstream reports notice of binding open season for crude oil deliveries

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp:

* American Midstream notice of binding open season for crude oil deliveries to dakota access pipeline at watford city

* American Midstream Partners Lp - intends to expand its current Bakken system to have capacity to accept over 40,000 barrels per day of crude oil

* American Midstream Partners Lp - new connection into dapl is expected to commence service in august 2017

* American Midstream Partners - will be able to deliver an incremental 20,000 barrels per day to market

* American Midstream Partners Lp - intends to obtain long-term volume commitments for crude oil transportation to newly constructed delivery point

* American Midstream Partners Lp - open season is scheduled to begin june 26, 2017 and end on july 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

