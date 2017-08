BRIEF-American Midstream to sell propane business for $170 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp:

* American Midstream enters definitive agreement to sell propane business for $170 million; commences capital redeployment strategy

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍partnership expects to redeploy substantially all proceeds in Q3 of 2017​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍maintains 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance; expects material increase in 2018​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍sale of partnership's propane marketing and services business to SHV Energy N.V. For $170 million in cash​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍through transaction, partnership will divest 100% of propane, including pinnacle propane's 40 service locations​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍announces acquisition of Viosca Knoll; further integrating gulf of Mexico system​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍acquisition of Viosca Knoll system from Genesis Energy Lp for total consideration of approximately $32 million​