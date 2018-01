Jan 19 (Reuters) - American National Bankshares Inc :

* AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. ANNOUNCES A STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

* AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES-‍BOARD AUTHORIZED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO 300,000 SHARES OF CO'S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK FOR PERIOD OF 2 YEARS​