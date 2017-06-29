FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 8:27 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - American Outdoor Brands Corp:

* American outdoor brands corporation reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 sales $229.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $211.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American outdoor brands corp sees q1 gaap income per share range $0.01 to $0.06

* For three months ending july 31, sees net sales $140 million - $150 million

* For year ending april 30, 2018, sees net sales $750 million - $790 million

* American outdoor brands corp - for three months ending july 31, sees non gaap eps $0.07- $0.12

* Sees fy non-gaap income per share - diluted in the range of $1.42 to $1.62

* American outdoor brands corp - for year ending april 30, 2018, sees non - gaap eps $1.42- $1.62

* American outdoor brands corp - for year ending april 30, 2018, sees gaap eps $1.16 - $1.36

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.