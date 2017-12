BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Reports Q2 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.11

Dec 7 (Reuters) - American Outdoor Brands Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q2 SALES $148.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $142.2 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES NET SALES FROM $170 MILLION TO $180 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDING JAN 31, 2018

* SEES DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $0.01 TO $0.04 FOR QUARTER ENDING JAN 31, 2018

* SEES DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $0.07 TO $0.10 FOR QUARTER ENDING JAN 31, 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $209.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S