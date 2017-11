BRIEF-American Superconductor Corp reports net loss for Q2 of fiscal 2017 was $0.38 per share​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - American Superconductor Corp:

* American Superconductor Corp - ‍AMSC’s net loss for Q2 of fiscal 2017 was $0.38 per share​

* American Superconductor Corp - ‍revenues For Q2 of fiscal 2017 were $11.0 million, compared with $18.5 million for same period of fiscal 2016​

* American Superconductor Corp - ‍non-GAAP net loss for Q2 of fiscal 2017 was $0.44 per share​

* American Superconductor Corp - ‍for Q3 ending December 31, 2017, AMSC expects that its revenues will be in range of $14.0 million to $18.0 million​

* American Superconductor Corp - ‍net loss for Q3 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be less than $8.0 million, or $0.40 per share​

* American Superconductor Corp - ‍non-GAAP net loss is expected to be less than $7.6 million, or $0.38 per share for Q3​