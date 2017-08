BRIEF-American Water Q2 revenue $844 million

Aug 2 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc:

* American Water reports second quarter 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.98 to $3.08

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $844 million versus I/B/E/S view $867.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Water Works Company Inc - "long term compound annual earnings growth outlook to be at 7-10% range"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: