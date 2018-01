Jan 29 (Reuters) - American Woodmark Corp:

* AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $350 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* AMERICAN WOODMARK-INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO PAY REDEMPTION PRICE FOR CONDITIONAL REDEMPTION, TO FINANCE PURCHASE OF RSI NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: