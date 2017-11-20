FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine
Sections
Featured
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 20, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine

* Americas Silver Corp - initially, company is targeting a throughput of 1500 tonnes per day from San Rafael mine​

* Americas Silver Corp - ‍company expects it will declare commercial production at San Rafael mine before end of Q4, 2017 ​

* Americas Silver Corp - San Rafael ‍mine is currently producing over 1000 tonnes per day as it continues its ramp-up​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.