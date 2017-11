BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp provides Q3 production and cost update

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corporation provides third quarter production and cost update

* Americas Silver Corp - ‍guidance for 2017 remains at 2.0 - 2.5 million ounces of silver production and silver equivalent production of 5.0 - 5.5 million ounces​

* Americas Silver Corp - ‍consolidated silver production for quarter of approximately 565,000 silver ounces representing a decrease of 5 pct year-over-year​

* Americas Silver Corp - qtrly consolidated silver equivalent production‍​ 1.1 million ounces, up 1 percent from prior year

* Americas Silver Corp - qtrly consolidated silver production 564,833 ounces versus 596,855 ounces‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: