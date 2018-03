BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp Says Consolidated Exploration Budget For Fiscal 2018 Is $4.8 Mln

March 5 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp:

* AMERICAS SILVER CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AMERICAS SILVER CORP - CONSOLIDATED Q4 PRODUCTION WAS APPROXIMATELY 400,000 SILVER OUNCES AND 1.4 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES

* AMERICAS SILVER CORP SEES ‍FOR 2018, 1.6 MILLION- 2.0 MILLION SILVER OUNCES AND 7.2 - 8.0 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES​

* AMERICAS SILVER CORP - CONSOLIDATED EXPLORATION BUDGET FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $4.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: