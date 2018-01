Jan 18 (Reuters) - Americold Realty Trust:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 45.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $16.00PER SHARE

* AMERICOLD REALTY -ISSUING AND SELLING 29,000,000 COMMON SHARES AND SELLING SHAREHOLDERS ARE SELLING AN ADDITIONAL 16,300,000 COMMON SHARES​