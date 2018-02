Feb 6 (Reuters) - Americold Realty Trust:

* AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST SAYS CO ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2018 - SEC FILING

* AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST- CO'S LENDER GROUP RAISED REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS ON EXISTING $400 MILLION SENIOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2BezGwn] Further company coverage: