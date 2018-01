BRIEF-Americold Realty Trust Says Now Sees IPO Of 40.3 Mln Common Shares Priced Between $14.00 And $16.00 Per Share

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Americold Realty Trust:

* AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST SAYS NOW SEES IPO OF 40.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST SAYS HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED IPO OF 24.0 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE

* AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST SAYS IN THE IPO, CO IS SELLING 24.0 MILLION COMMON SHARES AND SELLING SHAREHOLDERS ARE SELLING 16.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES Source text: (bit.ly/2BcB2UH) Further company coverage: