Aug 2 (Reuters) - Amerigas Partners Lp:

* Amerigas Partners reports fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings

* Amerigas Partners Lp qtrly loss per limited partner unit $0‍.62​

* Qtrly revenues $467.5 million versus. $446.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $491.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amerigas Partners - expects adjusted ebitda in range of $550 million for fiscal year ending september 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: