BRIEF-Amerigas Partners says co entered into standby equity commitment agreement by and among UGI Corp​ & UGI's unit

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Amerigas Partners Lp

* Amerigas Partners says ‍on Nov 7, co entered into standby equity commitment agreement by and among UGI Corporation​ & UGI’s unit - SEC Filing

* Amerigas Partners LP - ‍Under terms of agreement, UGI has committed to make up to $225 million of capital contributions to partnership through July 1, 2019​

* Amerigas Partners LP - ‍In consideration for capital contributions pursuant to agreement, partnership to issue to UGI or a unit new class b common units​

* Amerigas Partners LP - ‍In connection with initial issuance of class b units, partnership and UGI will enter into a registration rights agreement​

* Amerigas Partners - ‍In connection with issuance of units, general partner to execute amendment to partnership's fourth amended and restated agreement​ Source text: [bit.ly/2hn3csu] Further company coverage: