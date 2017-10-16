FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial says co entered a third amended and restated credit agreement​
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial says co entered a third amended and restated credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Inc

* Ameriprise Financial Inc - ‍on October 12, 2017, co entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing ​

* Ameriprise Financial Inc - restated credit agreement provides unsecured revolving credit facility with aggregate principal commitment amount up to $750 million​

* Ameriprise Financial Inc - ‍company may increase aggregate principal commitment amount to up to $1 billion upon satisfaction of certain conditions​ Source text: [bit.ly/2gdtBo0] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
