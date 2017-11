Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ameris Bancorp

* Ameris Bancorp signs definitive merger agreement to acquire Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation

* Ameris Bancorp - ‍Transaction is valued at approximately $145.0 million​

* Ameris Bancorp - ‍Each share of Atlantic Coast common stock to be converted into right to receive 0.17 shares of Ameris common stock and $1.39 in cash​