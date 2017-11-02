BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen, on conf call, says current trends indicate that generic buy side deflation rate has not worsened

Nov 2 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp:

* AmerisourceBergen CEO, on conf call, says an aging U.S. patient population continues to “demand” the support of pharmaceutical intervention​

* AmerisourceBergen CFO, on conf call - continue to experience headwind from lower Hepatitis C revenues this quarter, consistent with overall U.S. market trends

* AmerisourceBergen CFO, on conf call - continue to see strong volume, revenue growth for oncology drugs due to expanded indications of overall market growth

* AmerisourceBergen CFO, on conf call says our PharMEDium business experienced an increase in sequential shipping volumes in Q4

* AmerisourceBergen CFO, on conf call, says current trends indicate that the generic buy side deflation rate has not worsened

* AmerisourceBergen CFO, on conf call, says it is likely that only Q4 will have a full benefit of new pharmacies from Walgreens-Rite Aid deal

* AmerisourceBergen CFO, on conf call, says transitioning customer contracts to more “balanced pricing” to offset lower contributions from generics

* AmerisourceBergen, on conf call, when asked about Amazon's entry into drug supply chain, says "we haven't really counted Amazon at all yet as a threat"