BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.82 to $5.92

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Amerisourcebergen Corp

* Amerisourcebergen reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.43

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.82 to $5.92

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $38.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $39.16 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 non-gaap revenue growth in range of approximately 5 percent

* Fy free cash flow to be approximately $750 million to $1 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.86, revenue view $155.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy adjusted operating income to be approximately flat, compared to previous assumption of flat to up 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: