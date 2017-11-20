BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen to acquire H. D. Smith

Nov 20 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp:
* AmerisourceBergen to acquire H. D. Smith
* AmerisourceBergen Corp - deal for $815 million in cash
* AmerisourceBergen Corp - plans to fund acquisition through issuance of new long-term debt
* AmerisourceBergen Corp - acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to adjusted diluted EPS in fiscal year 2018
* AmerisourceBergen Corp - acquisition expected to achieve full run-rate synergies, be about $0.15 accretive to adjusted EPS in FY 2020
* AmerisourceBergen Corp - company now expects fiscal year 2018 adjusted operating income growth to be in range of 4 percent to 7 percent
* AmerisourceBergen Corp - now sees revenue growth to be in range of 8 percent to 11 percent for fiscal year 2018
* AmerisourceBergen Corp - reaffirming rest of previously announced fiscal 2018 financial guidance
* AmerisourceBergen - expects fiscal year 2018 pharmaceutical distribution services segment operating income growth in range of 4 percent to 7 percent