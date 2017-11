BRIEF-Ametek raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $2.57 to $2.58

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ametek Inc

* Ametek announces record third quarter 2017 results and raises full year 2017 guidance

* Sees q4 earnings per share about $0.66 to $0.67

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 sales $1.08 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $2.57 to $2.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ametek inc - ‍expect 2017 sales to increase approximately low-double digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016​

* Ametek inc - ‍ expect 2017 organic sales up mid-single digits​

* Ametek inc - ‍increasing 2017 earnings guidance range to $2.57 to $2.58 per diluted share, up 12% over 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share​

* Ametek inc - ‍q4 2017 sales are expected to be up low-double digits on a percentage basis compared to same period last year​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $4.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S