BRIEF-Amgen and AbbVie agree to settlement allowing commercialization of Amgevita

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen and AbbVie agree to settlement allowing commercialization of Amgevita

* Amgen Inc - Amgen expects to launch Amgevita in Europe on Oct. 16, 2018, and Amjevita in United States on Jan. 31, 2023.​

* Says to begin launching biosimilar adalimumab in Europe in 2018​​

* Amgen Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, AbbVie will grant patent licenses for use and sale of Amgevita/Amjevita worldwide, on a country-by-country basis​

* Says Amgen and AbbVie have agreed to dismiss all pending litigation​

* Says ‍specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed​