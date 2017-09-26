FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amgen and Simcere announce strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize biosimilars in China
#Regulatory News
September 26, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Amgen and Simcere announce strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize biosimilars in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen and Simcere announce strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize biosimilars in China

* Amgen Inc - ‍collaboration includes undisclosed biosimilars in areas of inflammation and oncology​

* Amgen Inc - ‍specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed​

* Amgen Inc - ‍under terms of deal, amgen will remain responsible for co-development, marketing approval applications and manufacturing of biosimilars​

* Amgen Inc - ‍specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed.​

* Amgen Inc - ‍biosimilars included in agreement are a part of Amgen’s existing biosimilars portfolio​

* Amgen Inc - ‍Simcere will be responsible for distribution and commercialization of the biosimilars​ in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

