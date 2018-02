Feb 8 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA PUBLISHED IN LANCET ONCOLOGY

* AMGEN INC SAYS SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN ADVERSE EVENTS OF BOTH XGEVA AND ZOLEDRONIC ACID

* AMGEN INC SAYS IN THIS STUDY, XGEVA SUCCESSFULLY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: