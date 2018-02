BRIEF-Amgen Inc Q4 Loss Per Share $5.89

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $5.89; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.89; QTRLY REVENUE $5.80 BILLION, DOWN 3 PERCENT

* AMGEN - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE INCLUDES $6.1 BILLION CHARGE RELATED TO IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* AMGEN SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $21.8 BILLION - $22.8 BILLION; SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $11.18 - $12.36; SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $12.60 - $13.70

* AMGEN SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MILLION

* AMGEN - ADDITIONAL $10 BILLION OF SHARE REPURCHASES AUTHORIZED

* AMGEN - NEW INVESTMENT PLAN INCLUDES COMMITTING UP TO $300 MILLION TO BUILD NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN THE U.S.

* AMGEN - EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $3.5 BILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER NEXT 5 YRS, WITH ABOUT 75 PERCENT OF INVESTMENT IN THE U.S.

* AMGEN - EXPECTS TO FINALIZE EXACT LOCATION OF NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN Q2

* AMGEN - INCREASING SIZE OF AMGEN VENTURES FUND, PROVIDING UP TO $300 MILLION GROWTH CAPITAL FOR EARLY STAGE, BIOTECH COS IN THE U.S.