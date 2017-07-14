FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Amgen submits regulatory applications in US, Europe
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 14, 2017 / 1:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Amgen submits regulatory applications in US, Europe

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* Amgen submits regulatory applications in US and Europe to include overall survival data in kyprolis (carfilzomib) label

* Amgen - data showed kyprolis and dexamethasone reduced risk of death by 21 percent and increased overall survival by 7.6 months versus velcade and dexamethasone​

* Amgen - ‍announced variation to marketing application to EMA to include OS data from phase 3 head-to-head endeavor trial in product info for kyprolis​

* Says ‍adverse events observed in this updated analysis were consistent with those previously reported for endeavor​

* Amgen - submission of SNDA to FDA, variation to marketing application to EMA to include overall survival data from phase 3 kyprolis​ trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.